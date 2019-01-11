A person was shot inside a New Jersey mall Friday night, and police are looking for both the victim and the suspect, a law enforcement source says.

A person was shot inside a New Jersey mall Friday night, and police are looking for both the victim and the suspect, a law enforcement source says.

The victim was shot on the third-floor food court at Newport Mall in Jersey City Friday night, the source said, initially sending stores into lockdown before police arrived and evacuated the mall.

It's not clear how badly injured the victim is because police are still looking for that person, as well as the person who fired the shot.

Video tweeted by a witness at the scene showed people streaming out of the mall in alarm.

"I never thought I'd get a call from my mom saying she's locked in a store because of a shooting at the mall," one woman tweeted.

"My nana is trapped inside Newport Mall... stay away there is a SHOOTOUT IN THE FOOD COURT!" another person tweeted.

Ken S. tweeted, "Stay away from Newport Mall. I can confirmed 2 shots were fired. Was just in the food court."

A message has been left for a spokesman for the mall.