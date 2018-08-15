Police are looking for three suspects in connection with an attack that left a young woman unconscious in a New York City diner earlier this month.

The Brooklyn rapper known as Casanova was arrested in connection with an attack at a Manhattan diner that left a woman unconscious and bleeding on the floor, police said.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Caswell Senior, was inside Good Stuff Diner, on West 14th Street near Sixth Avenue, with a man and a woman around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 5 when his group got into an argument with a 23-year-old woman who’d allegedly taken a photo of them, the NYPD said.

At some point during the argument, one of the men forced the woman’s phone out of her hand and the other man choked her unconscious and threw her to the ground, police said.

The victim was also punched by one of the men and the woman they were with, leaving her with lacerations on her chin, a swollen lip and a bloody mouth, the NYPD said.

The rapper was arrested and charged with robbery on Wednesday, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what role he played in the attack.