Cops are looking for three people in connection with an attack at a Manhattan diner earlier this month that left a 23-year-old woman unconscious and bleeding.

Police say the woman had taken a cellphone video of the three suspects -- two men and a woman -- in the diner on West 14th Street early Aug. 5. It's not clear what she had captured or why, but they tried to get the phone from her to delete the footage, authorities said.

One of the male suspects grabbed her phone, while the second man choked her, putting her head between his arms and throwing her, unconscious to the floor. The first man and the female suspect then punched her in the face, cutting her chin and leaving her bleeding from the mouth. All three ran off.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above). Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

