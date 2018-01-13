Raids across Staten Island, one at a topless club, led to the arrest of several alleged organized crime members, including some top leaders of the Bonanno family, sources close to the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

Video obtained by NBC 4 New York shows a late night raid by agents from Homeland Security Investigations at the Xcess Gentlemen's Club. They worked with the NYPD, Diplomatic Security Service and other law enforcement on the case.

At least 10 people were arrested in the raid, including the alleged leader of the Bonanno family and a former police officer, the sources said.

The men are accused of a wide range of crimes including extortion, loansharking, wire and mail fraud, drug distribution and conspiracy to commit murder.

Each faces up to 20 years behind bars per count if convicted, according to prosecutors. Attorney information for the men was not immediately available.