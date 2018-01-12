'Boobsie,' 'Al Muscles' Among Mobsters Cuffed in Federal Takedown: Prosecutors - NBC New York
Published 6 hours ago

    Ten alleged members of the Italian mob with nicknames that wouldn't be out of place in a 'Sopranos' episode were arrested in a federal racketeering takedown on Friday, officials said. 

    Joseph "Joey Blue Eyes" Santapaolo, Albert "Al Muscles" Armetta, George "Grumpy" Tropiano and Eugene "Boobsie" Castelle were among those cuffed in the mob bust that also netted acting Bonanno family boss Joseph "Joe C" Cammarano and consiglere John "Porky" Zancoccio, according to interim U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. 

    The ten colorfully named mafiosos include members of the Bonnano, Genovese and Luchese families, and all are accused of a wide range of crimes including extortion, loansharking, wire and mail fruad, drug distribution and conspiracy to committ murder.

    Armetta, a solider for the Bonnano family, was also accused of attacking a mafia victim in order to increase his standing in the enterprise.

    Each victim faces up to 20 years behind bars per count if convicted, according to prosecutors. Attorney information for the men was not immediately available. 

