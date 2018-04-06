Man Splashes Gas, Tries to Torch NYC Restaurant Over Wage Dispute: FDNY - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Splashes Gas, Tries to Torch NYC Restaurant Over Wage Dispute: FDNY

By Wale Aliyu

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Splashes Gas, Tries to Torch NYC Restaurant Over Wage Dispute: FDNY

    A construction worker is facing arson charges after authorities said he doused his boss’s Queens restaurant and an employee inside with gasoline in an attempt to torch the place.

    Andrew Chung was charged with attempted arson and felony reckless endangerment after the alleged attempt to burn down the Islander Seafood restaurant in Elmhurst on Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

    FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Chung, 41, had been quarreling with his employer over wages and was gotten in an argument with the restaurant’s manager, 45, that morning. He left during the dispute and returned a moment later carrying a gas canister and splashed it on the floor and an employee and said he wanted to light the place on fire.

    But before he could ignite the gas, Nigro said that other employees held him back. He was able to escape, however, and ran from the restaurant before police and firefighters got on scene.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    “If the gasoline had been lit, many lives would have been in peril because of this dangerous act,” said Nigro.

    Chung was arrested later Thursday by FDNY fire marshals. Attorney information for the man wasn’t immediately available, but his family members said they were shocked by the arrest because he is “very charming.”

    The owner of the restaurant couldn’t be reached for comment Friday night.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us