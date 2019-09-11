What to Know A 77-year-old Queens man faces charges after being accused of sexually abusing two young girls at a daycare center his daughter runs

Ramon Rodriguez allegedly touched a 5-year-old girl inappropriately under her clothes during her time at the center earlier this year

A teen girl also alleges that Rodriguez touched her and exposed himself to her multiple times when she attended between 2010 and 2015

A 77-year-old Queens man faces charges after being accused of sexually abusing two young girls at a daycare center his daughter runs, officials said.

Ramon Rodriguez allegedly touched a 5-year-old girl inappropriately under her clothes during the time she was at Your Treasures Day Care center in South Ozone Park, according to the Queens district attorney. The girl attended the center between June 17 and July 14, and the abuse happened at least once, the DA said.

Additionally, a now-16-year-old girl alleges that Rodriguez sexually abused her on multiple occasions when she attended the day care center between 2010 and 2015. During that time, Rodriguez touched the girl’s privates over and under her clothing and exposed himself to her, forcing her to touch him and watch as he pleasured himself, Queens DA John Ryan said. Rodriguez allegedly was able to continue the abuse even when the girl was no longer a student, subjecting her to the foul behavior from the ages of 7 to 12.

He also allegedly made vulgar statements to the teen as recently as January 2019, telling her “your breasts look great” while repeatedly exposing himself to her. The victim told police that Rodriguez apologized to her on numerous occasions, effectively telling her, “I know you hate me for what I have done to you. I am sorry.”

Rodriguez was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday afternoon on charges including sexual abuse, sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

“Parents search far and wide for the best childcare for their children. At the very least, they expect their youngsters to be safe,” said DA Ryan. “Sadly, the father of the daycare center owner took advantage of the access he had to these vulnerable preschoolers and allegedly violated them in unimaginable ways.”

If convicted, Rodriguez faces up to seven years in prison. Information regarding an attorney for Rodriguez was not immediately available.