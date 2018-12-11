NYPD: Burglars Target 11 Homes, Get Away With Nearly $500K

NYPD: Burglars Target 11 Homes, Get Away With Nearly Half a Million in Jewelry, Cash - NBC New York
NYPD: Burglars Target 11 Homes, Get Away With Nearly Half a Million in Jewelry, Cash

By Katherine Creag

Published 2 hours ago

    Police in Queens are on the hunt for a pair of burglars who they say have targeted nearly a dozen homes and getting away nearly a half a million dollars in cash and jewelry.

    The duo’s crime spree began back in September when they tried to break into a home on 54th Avenue and 525 Street, according to the NYPD. They were unable to get inside and fled the scene.

    Police said the duo have struck 10 more since then, burglarizing seven homes and trying to get into three more. In one burglary in November, the duo got away with about $400,000 in jewelry and cash, cops said.

    In another burglary two days later, the pair got away with about $17,000 worth of jewelry.

    Officials said nobody was at home during any of the burglary and no injuries were reported.

    No arrests have been made. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers that may help investigators track down the duo before they strike again.

