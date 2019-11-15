She may only be 9 years old, but Amaryllis Greene isn't afraid to ask the mayor of New York City the tough questions — like why don't the trains run on time, why aren't the subways clean, and if there is anything being done to help with the homeless problem. NBC New York's Anjali Hemphill reports.

"Why is the MTA never on time most of the time?"

A 4th grader from Queens asked Mayor Bill de Blasio the question every New Yorker wants to know the answer to.

At the borough's town hall meeting on Wednesday, the New York City mayor faced tough questions from 9-year-old Amaryllis Greene who says she wanted to speak about the issues she sees everyday on her way to and from school.

"Little children are the next generation so we deserve to know everything we need to know," Amaryllis tells NBC New York.

She also grilled the mayor about why the subways aren't clean, and if there is anything being done to help homeless New Yorkers, receiving applause from many adults in the room.

The toughest question Amaryllis asked was "why was Mr. Benjamin Tucker not appointed as police commissioner?"

The mayor faced criticism earlier this month for passing up the opportunity to have an African American police commissioner.

De Blasio gave her the answers, saying that he's adding more outreach workers as a part of a new homeless initiative and more money is being put towards the MTA.

On his decision to hire Dermot Shea to replace James O'Neil as NYPD Chief, the mayor tells Amaryllis, "Sometimes you have to choose among really good people but you have to choose the person who you think will do the best to keep the whole community safe."

Amaryllis didn't let up and wanted to ask more questions but she had already asked a few more than one she was supposed to. She says more needs to be done but she's glad she got the chance to let her voice be heard.

"I'm happy that people hear me speak because maybe people will change and they'll start making this world a better place," she tells NBC New York.

At one point, de Blasio called Amaryllis "future Council Member Greene" but the young girl's ambition is greater than that.

She says she plans to attend Harvard and become President of the United States one day.