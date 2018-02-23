What to Know Those looking to celebrate in Hoboken the annual bar crawl known as LepreCon may find some of their favorite bars closed

Those looking to celebrate in Hoboken the annual bar crawl known as LepreCon may find some of their favorite watering holes closed.

As part of the city’s new efforts to curtail public nuisance, 11 establishments have received penalties that will prevent many from opening their doors to patrons during the popular bar crawl scheduled for March 3.

According to the city, 1Republic, a popular establishment located on Washington Street, will be closed during LepreCon on March 3. It will begin serving a 30-day suspension on May 21 and will then close permanently pending the transfer of its liquor license to a new owner.

Starting Friday Hoboken Bar and Grill will serve a 30-day suspension, while Green Rock Tap and Grill was issued a 20-day suspension that will start March 3.

Mill’s Tavern was penalized with a 24-day suspension that will include being closed during LepreCon, while the Shannon received a two-day suspension that will be served on March 3 and 4.

According to city officials, six other establishments agreed to settlements as well.

"The vast majority of bar owners are responsible license holders, but a very small number of establishments have failed to adequately control their patrons and the activities within their premises, leading to severe public safety issues. The discipline agreed to by the owners is appropriate and I hope will lead to an understanding that public safety is a top priority," the city's new mayor, Ravi Bhalla, said in a statement.



The State of New Jersey Attorney General’s Division of Alcohol Beverage Control has agreed to send 12 to 14 State ABC detectives to Hoboken during LepreCon, Bhalla said. The agents will assist Hoboken Police ABC detectives in monitoring establishments to ensure they are in compliance with all ABC, health and security regulations, including not admitting underage guests, not overserving patrons and not exceeding capacity.

Last month, Bhalla unveiled a public safety committee to curtail unruly bar crawls in the city, without negatively impacting responsible business.

According to the Hudson County View, some bar owners expressed frustration with the new task force and possible changes in regulation.