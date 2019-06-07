Witnesses Describe Wild Police Chase, Gunfire in New Jersey - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Witnesses Describe Wild Police Chase, Gunfire in New Jersey

By Michael George

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Witnesses Describe Wild Police Chase, Gunfire in New Jersey

    A man was apparently shot after a wild police chase in New Jersey on Friday afternoon, according to witnesses at the scene.

    Multiple people along Route 22 in the Union County town of Mountainside report that officers were chasing a pickup truck on the highway.

    The truck crashed, and witnesses say the man behind the wheel an into the woods and hid in a backyard. 

    "My neighbor came running out and he's like, 'there's a guy in your backyard,'" said witness Hector Vernon. "Now he's in our backyard, and he's hiding in the bushes."

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

    Vernon and other witnesses say police quickly caught up with the man, and that's when they heard a single gunshot. Witnesses in the neighborhood say he was injured. 

    Police have declined to answer questions about the incident to News 4.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us