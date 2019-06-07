Witnesses Describe Wild Police Chase, Gunfire in New Jersey

A man was apparently shot after a wild police chase in New Jersey on Friday afternoon, according to witnesses at the scene.

Multiple people along Route 22 in the Union County town of Mountainside report that officers were chasing a pickup truck on the highway.

The truck crashed, and witnesses say the man behind the wheel an into the woods and hid in a backyard.

"My neighbor came running out and he's like, 'there's a guy in your backyard,'" said witness Hector Vernon. "Now he's in our backyard, and he's hiding in the bushes."

Vernon and other witnesses say police quickly caught up with the man, and that's when they heard a single gunshot. Witnesses in the neighborhood say he was injured.

Police have declined to answer questions about the incident to News 4.