Passersby walked the woman into the hospital on April 18 after they noticed she was acting disoriented, the NYPD said

Published 25 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police are seeking help identifying a “disoriented” woman who was checked into a Manhattan hospital last week

    • Passersby walked the woman into Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital on April 18 after they noticed she was acting disoriented

    • Police didn’t immediately provide any additional details about her condition

    Police are seeking help identifying a “disoriented” woman who was checked into a Manhattan hospital last week.

    Passersby walked the woman into Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in the East Village around 4 p.m. on April 18 after they noticed she was acting disoriented, the NYPD said.

    The woman was wearing dark clothing when she was checked in, according to police. Police didn’t immediately provide any additional details about her condition.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s tips hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

