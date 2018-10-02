Police in Paterson, New Jersey, are on the hunt for a man accused of firing a paintball gun at close range at a 14-year-old boy leaving him with painful bruises and welts all over his body. Jen Maxfield reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Police in northern New Jersey are on the hunt for a man accused of firing a paintball gun at close range at a 14-year-old boy

The Paterson biy was left with dozens of bruises and welts throughout his legs, arms and torso

The young victim had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries; The alleged attacker is believed to be a man in his early 20s

Police in northern New Jersey are on the hunt for a man accused of firing a paintball gun at close range at a 14-year-old boy leaving him with painful bruises and welts all over his body.

The Paterson boy is traumatized following the attack, his mother says, because he thought the paintball gun was actually a real weapon.

“He’s actually nervous, traumatized,” the young teen’s mother, Carolina Vasquez, said, adding that her son has even suffered panic attacks.

The teen was left with dozens of bloody welts throughout his arms, legs and torso due to the surprise and unprovoked attack allegedly carried out by the older brother of a fellow eighth grader.

Remnants of the attack can still be seen on the stairs and entryway of the boy’s Pateson home, where he went to answer the door Monday night and got shot at with paintballs almost two dozen times.

“It’s been very difficult,” Vasquez said. “We’ve never been in a situation like this.”

The young teen had to be taken by ambulance to an area hospital following the attack to be treated for his wounds.

However, he is now afraid to go back to school – afraid that someone will come after him again.

There is no word yet on a motive in this case. Vasquez says she isn’t aware of her son being involved in any disputes that could have brought on this attack.

The alleged attacker is believed to be a man in his early 20s. Police have issued an arrest warrant. However, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, no arrest has been made at this time.