NYPD Officer Shot on Staten Island, Sources Say - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
Cop Shot on Staten Island
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD Officer Shot on Staten Island, Sources Say

A suspect was also shot; that person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, a senior NYPD official says

By Marc Santia and Jonathan Dienst

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NYPD Officer Shot on Staten Island

    The female officer is expected to survive her injuries, sources told Marc Santia.

    (Published 4 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A police officer was shot in the wrist on Staten Island, two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation tell News 4

    • A call about the shooting on Prince Street came in shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday; the officer is expected to survive her injuries

    • A suspect was also shot; that person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, a senior NYPD official says

    A police officer has been shot on Staten Island but she is expected to survive, two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation tell News 4.

    One senior NYPD official tells News 4 a suspect was also shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition after the fray on Prince Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The circumstances weren't immediately clear, but Chopper 4 showed a flood of emergency vehicles in the intersection near Vanderbilt Avenue. 

    Two law enforcement sources say the officer was shot in the wrist; she's been with the department since 2016, the sources said.

    It wasn't clear if anyone else was hurt. No other details were immediately available. 

    Top News Photos: Workers Strike Against GM, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Workers Strike Against GM, and More
    Matt Rourke/AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us