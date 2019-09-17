NYPD Officer Shot on Staten Island, Sources Say

The female officer is expected to survive her injuries, sources told Marc Santia.

A police officer has been shot on Staten Island but she is expected to survive, two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation tell News 4.

One senior NYPD official tells News 4 a suspect was also shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition after the fray on Prince Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The circumstances weren't immediately clear, but Chopper 4 showed a flood of emergency vehicles in the intersection near Vanderbilt Avenue.

Two law enforcement sources say the officer was shot in the wrist; she's been with the department since 2016, the sources said.

It wasn't clear if anyone else was hurt. No other details were immediately available.