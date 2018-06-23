Police Arrest Man Wanted in Vicious Sex Attack on Woman in Brooklyn - NBC New York
Police Arrest Man Wanted in Vicious Sex Attack on Woman in Brooklyn

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    • Police have arrested a man they say pushed a 37-year-old woman into her Brooklyn apartment and tried to rape her

    • Darryl Williams, 25, knocked on the woman's door on Thursday, asked for "Jeffrey," and pushed her into her bedroom, police said

    • Williams faces charges including attempted rape, strangulation, assault and burglary

    Police have arrested a man they say pushed a 37-year-old woman into her Brooklyn apartment and tried to rape her.

    Crown Heights resident Darryl Williams, 25, knocked on the woman’s door mid-day Thursday, asked for “Jeffrey” and pushed the woman into her bedroom, where he tried to rape her, the NYPD said.

    The woman punched Williams in the groin and tried to flee, but he tackled her, according to police. At some point during the incident, a door hit the woman’s head, leaving her with a laceration, the NYPD said.

    Williams faces charges including attempted rape, strangulation, assault, burglary, forcible touching and sexual abuse, police said.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available on Saturday.


