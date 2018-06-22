What to Know A strange man attacked a woman after knocking on her Brooklyn apartment door and asking for someone named "Jeffrey"

The woman punched the man in the groin, then tried to run, but he tackled her to the ground and tried to rip off her dress, cops say

He ran off; the woman was treated at a hospital

Authorities are looking for a young man who knocked on the door of a 37-year-old woman's Brooklyn apartment in the middle of the day Thursday, asked for "Jeffrey" and then pushed her into her bedroom, where he tried to rape her.

Police say the knock at the apartment near Meeker and Kingsland avenues came around 3:30 p.m. It's not clear if a "Jeffrey" lived in the apartment with the woman, but when the suspect asked for that person, the woman opened the door. They started talking, then the suspect forced his way into the home, shoved her into her bedroom and said he had a knife in his bag. Then he demanded oral sex.

The woman punched the suspect in his groin and tried to run out of the apartment, but the suspect tackled her to the ground and tried to take off her dress. She screamed and then was somehow hit by the door, causing a laceration to her head, police say. The suspect ran off.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above) walking down the street. He's believed to be in his mid-20s and about 6 feet 2 inches tall. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.