Police: 2 Hurt After Yeezy-Wearing Suspect Opens Fire on Car in NYC - NBC New York
Police: 2 Hurt After Yeezy-Wearing Suspect Opens Fire on Car in NYC

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect wanted after allegedly shooting into a car in Brooklyn last month

    • The 30-year-old driver of the car and a 28-year-old woman were injured, police say

    • Police describe the suspect as an adult male who was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and white Yeezy sneakers

    Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect wanted after allegedly shooting into a car in New York City late last month -- leaving two people injured.

    According to police, on June 29 at around 5:45 a.m. on Avenue N in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, an unidentified man fired multiple rounds at a vehicle, striking the 30-year-old male driver in his leg and a 28-year-old woman passenger in her left shoulder and head. The suspect subsequently fled on foot.

    Both victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

    Police describe the suspect as an adult male who was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and white Yeezy sneakers.

    Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted via www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

