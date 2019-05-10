A passenger aboard a Delta flight tried to open the doors of the plane mid-flight Friday. (Published 3 minutes ago)

A passenger aboard a Delta flight tried to open the doors of the plane mid-flight, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency, according to live air traffic control transmission ATC.net. The plane has landed safely at LaGuardia Airport.

According to traffic control, the emotionally disturbed passenger tried to open the "forward service door" around 1:40 p.m on the Delta 5935 flight.

"We’re aware of the social media report related to the flight and are looking into it, but what I can tell you now is that the flight landed uneventfully and proceeded to its gate," a Republic Airways spokesperson said.

At least one woman on social media tweeted the woman was "screaming her head off that she needed to open the door and die." That woman tweeted the upset traveler's father pulled her away from the door.

"I wasn’t scared as I knew the door could not be opened but her shrieks were terrifying," Stacy Herbert tweeted. "And she was sitting behind us so when she was pulled back to her seat it was awful to see her suicidal distress."

Herbert tweeted photos of what appeared to be a dozen law enforcement vehicles and ambulances surrounding the plane once it landed safely.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741.

