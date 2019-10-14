It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! No -- It's a Personal Human Flight Machine Demo in New Jersey - NBC New York
It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! No -- It's a Personal Human Flight Machine Demo in New Jersey

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Look, Up in The Sky! Personal Flight Machine Demos in NJ

    It’s a bird! It’s plane! No – it’s a personal human flight machine!

    On Monday, onlookers witnessed a demo of a personal human flying machine at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City.

    Mariah Cain, captain of Team DragonAir will demonstrate twice throughout the day a personal human flying machine at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City—with the iconic NYC skyline as her backdrop.

    Team Dragonair, one of the finalists for the international GoFly Prize, and their “Airboard”, which gets its power from eight electric motors and its maneuverability from the human body, will be flown during demonstrations in Liberty State Park to onlookers for the first time.

    Team DragonAir’s “Airboard 2.0 -- which on one of the five winning teams in the second phase of the competition -- is an all-electric, heavy lifting, self-stabilizing, multi-copter that carries a single passenger in a standing position,” according to the team’s GoFly profile.

    During the morning demo, Cain and Team DragonAir’s “Airboard” managed to hover and fly various feet off the ground.

    GoFly Prize is a $2-million global competition created by Connecticut entrepreneur Gwen Lighter. The competition involves 840 teams comprising 3,800 innovators from 103 countries – with the goal of creating personal human flying machines.

