Pedestrian Fatally Struck By SUV in New Jersey: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Pedestrian Fatally Struck By SUV in New Jersey: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pedestrian Fatally Struck By SUV in New Jersey: Police

    What to Know

    • A pedestrian died after he was struck by an SUV in New Jersey Friday night, authorities said

    • The man in his 40s was struck by a driver in a 2014 Ford Explorer traveling east on Broadway, near Orange Avenue, in Elmwood Park

    • The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police

    A pedestrian died after he was struck by an SUV in New Jersey Friday night, authorities said.

    The man in his 40s was struck by a driver in a 2014 Ford Explorer traveling east on Broadway, near Orange Avenue, in Elmwood Park around 10 p.m., police said.

    The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

    The driver remained at the scene, and isn’t yet facing any charges, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Alexandra Lo Re

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us