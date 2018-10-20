Pedestrian Fatally Struck By SUV in New Jersey: Police

What to Know A pedestrian died after he was struck by an SUV in New Jersey Friday night, authorities said

The man in his 40s was struck by a driver in a 2014 Ford Explorer traveling east on Broadway, near Orange Avenue, in Elmwood Park

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police

A pedestrian died after he was struck by an SUV in New Jersey Friday night, authorities said.

The man in his 40s was struck by a driver in a 2014 Ford Explorer traveling east on Broadway, near Orange Avenue, in Elmwood Park around 10 p.m., police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene, and isn’t yet facing any charges, police said.