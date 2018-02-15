New Jersey Developer Offers Free Rent to Cops

A New Jersey developer is offering free housing for police officers in Paterson. Marc Santia reports.

A New Jersey developer's proposal to offer police officers free rent at his properties on some of Paterson's most problematic streets has people talking.

"I'm giving free rent. I'm expecting nothing in return, not even a PBA card," declared Charles Florio, owner of JCM Investors.

Florio wants to give Paterson police and Passaic County Sheriff's Department officers rent-free apartments to live in. The rent ranges between $1,000 and $1,400.

"The rent would be free as long as the police officers could show proof of residency," he said, calling the proposal a win-win for both the community, which would be safer, and himself.

Paterson, one of New Jersey's biggest cities, was ranked in 2016 as the third-worst place to live in America by The Wall Street Journal.

"Some people say I'm only doing this to benefit myself. Well, yes, that is one reason why I'm doing it, so they're right," said Florio. "I'm also benefitting the community."

Rev. Allan Boyce, whose Bethel AME Church is in the Fourth Ward, praised Florio's plan.

"If he can rehab these buildings, renovate them, fix them up, improve the quality of them -- you get better people to move in. That will change the community," he said.

The city's corporation counsel, Dominick Stampone, said there's been no official request to the city so they could not comment.

Florio says he's already getting interested officers asking about moving in.

Paterson's police chief was unavailable for comment on the proposal, but legal experts say police officers should consult with their union attorneys before signing up. The Passaic County Sheriff's Department said it defers to legal and ethical experts to determine if their officers could participate.