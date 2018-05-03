One of two injured mothers in the deadly crash in Brooklyn that claimed the lives of the women's two young children is a Tony-winning actress. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

What to Know Ruthie Ann Miles is a Tony Award-winning Broadway star hurt in a March 5 crash that also killed her young daughter and a friend's toddler

Miles was walking with a friend and their kids in Park Slope when a car ran a red light and struck them, police said. The friend was injured

Miles is pregnant, according to reports and her social media feeds; she was badly hurt, but the baby is miraculously OK

The 44-year-old woman who plowed into a pregnant Tony-winning actress walking with her friend and their two young children, killing both kids, in Park Slope two months ago is due in court Thursday in connection with the case.

Details on the nature of the woman's court appearance weren't immediately clear, but she is scheduled to appear in Brooklyn State Supreme Court at some point during the day, authorities told News 4.

The woman, who is from Staten Island, had run through a red light just before slamming into the actress, Ruthie Ann Blumenstein (stage name Ruthie Ann Miles), her friend and their children on March 5. She told police at the time she had medical issues and has not been criminally charged in the crash, but she did have her license suspended, according to previous reports.

Blumenstein, who also appeared in TV's "The Americans," was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the middle-of-the-day crash at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue. She was recently said to be improving -- and her unborn baby was found to be unharmed. Blumenstein had been walking with a friend, Lauren Lew, when they were hit. Lew was also injured; her 1-year-old son Joshua was killed, along with Blumenstein's 4-year-old daughter Abigail.

Surveillance footage from the scene was chilling; it shows a white Volvo stopped at the intersection. Then the sedan creeps forward, missing pedestrians crossing on the near side of the road and a car that had the right-of-way. It then appears to speed up somewhat as it slams into the group in the crosswalk across the intersection.

The car dragged the stroller halfway down the block before coming to a stop.

The crash shattered the stroller-friendly family community, which has called for action on driving laws in the aftermath of the crash. New York City Councilman Brad Lander said the crash could have been prevented and that the driver -- who police believe had a seizure -- shouldn't have been behind the wheel.

Lander has been pushing for the district attorney to file charges in the case.

Blumenstein won her Tony Award in 2015 for her role as Lady Thiang in "The King and I." She was slated to perform next week at a charity concert called Broadway Baby Mamas in midtown, according to her Twitter account.

She also starred in the fourth season of the critically acclaimed FX drama "The Americans," playing the Korean wife of a government worker who befriends the Russian spy couple played by Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.