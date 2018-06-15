Don't park in front of a fire hydrant. Seriously. And not just because it's illegal.

A New Jersey fire department posted a photo to its Facebook page of a sedan with its windows smashed, a large hose running straight through the car, with a simple message: "This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant."

The Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters wrote in their Thursday post that they had responded to a house fire the prior evening on Norway Avenue in the Bromley section, and that flames were spewing from the top floor when they arrived. But there was a car blocking the fire hydrant they needed to use.

So they went through the car -- literally. The above photo was shared nearly 1,000 times. And had more than a few clever comments by Facebook users.

The fire was under control quickly and no one was hurt -- except the car, whose owner now faces a ticket for the parking illegality and a whole lot of other costs.