Batman may live in Gotham – a city strikingly similar to the Big Apple – but, according to a report, New Yorkers claim Superman as their favorite hero.

It’s an age old question: Marvel or DC? With the growing number of comic-book inspired movies taking over the big screen, USDish.com conducted a study, using Google Trends data, to show which comic book universe and hero are the favorites in each state.

According to the data compiled, while Marvel conquered last year’s survey, the tables have turned this time around with 32 states proclaiming DC as their favorite comic book universe, and 14 choosing Marvel. Alaska, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Kentucky couldn’t name a winner between the two universes, but all of them did name a DC superhero as their favorite.

The data also found that 29 of the top heroes also came from DC comics, while 22 came from Marvel.

When it comes to the favorite heroes of the tri-state area, the DC universe reigned supreme. Connecticut, New Jersey and New York all named this comic universe as their favorite.

Additionally, USDish.com’s data showed that Flash is Connecticut and New Jersey’s favorite superhero, while Superman is the favorite among New Yorkers.

According to USDish.com, Superman came on top in the showdown of superheroes, landing as the favorite in eight states.

Last year, New York stood solidly behind New York City–based Marvel, however, this year’s poll shows that the Empire State has switched universe and pledged its allegiance to DC.

The report also showed that even though female superheroes have gained visibility in recent years thanks to blockbuster movies, they didn’t conquer the competition given that only four of the 18 most popular superheroes on the list were women.

To see the complete list of superhero and comic universe favorites, click here.