The owner of a northern New Jersey massage parlor was arrested after an undercover investigation revealed she was promoting and engaging in prostitution at the business, which was directly across the street from a county courthouse, authorities announced Friday.

Elizabeth K. Golden, 50, was arrested Tuesday by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office following the sting at Gold Sakura Spa on Newark Avenue, located across from the Hudson County courthouse complex, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

She was charged on a complaint-summons with prostitution in the fourth-degree and promoting prostitution in the third-degree.

Golden’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 23.

It was not immediately clear if Golden had retained an attorney to comment on the charges.

According to the prosecutor’s office, during the course of the undercover investigation, an officer negotiated with Golden to exchange money for a sexual act. When the alleged negotiation was completed, Golden was arrested.

A subsequent search of the business revealed numerous items indicative of prostitution including client ledgers, internet website postings, financial records, and about $1,200 in U.S. currency, Suarez said.

During the investigation, Suarez says, authorities determined that Golden used the location of the spa as both her place of business and residence. No other employees were identified at the time of her arrest, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Additionally, the Jersey City Police Department Alcoholic Beverage Control responded during the investigation and issued violations for opened containers of alcohol being present in the business.

The Jersey City Health Department also responded and issued multiple health code violations.

The massage parlor is currently closed as a result of the violations and citations administered by authorities.