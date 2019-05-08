Orthodox Jewish Man Seen on Video Punched in Back of Head in Apparent Unprovoked Attack in WIlliamsburg - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Orthodox Jewish Man Seen on Video Punched in Back of Head in Apparent Unprovoked Attack in WIlliamsburg

The attack, which appears to have been unprovoked, is being investigated to see if it was fueled by anti-Semitism

By Marc Santia

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Orthodox Jewish Man Seen on Video Punched in Back of Head in Apparent Unprovoked Attack in WIlliamsburg
    NYPDHateCrimes

    What to Know

    • An orthodox Jewish man was punched in the back of the head while walking down a Williamsburg street in an attack caught on video

    • The victim was nearly sent to the ground after the attacker was seen on video sneaking up behind him and hitting him in the back of the head

    • The seemingly unprovoked attack is being investigated by police to see if it was fueled by anti-Semitism

    An orthodox Jewish man was punched in the back of the head while walking down a Williamsburg street in an attack caught on video.

    The victim, dressed in traditional Jewish clothing, was walking alone on Rodney Street at Marcy Avenue Tuesday evening when another man is seen on security footage sneaking up from behind and hitting him, nearly sending him to the pavement.

    The seemingly unprovoked attack is being investigated by police to see if it was fueled by anti-Semitism.

    Reports of anti-Semitic attacks have increased across the city, a cause for concern for Williamsburg residents.

    Attack in Brooklyn Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

    [NY] Attack in Brooklyn Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

    New video of an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn has been released. Marc Santia reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    “It bothers me,” said Reuben Teller. “They should find him and prosecute him.”

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us