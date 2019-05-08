What to Know An orthodox Jewish man was punched in the back of the head while walking down a Williamsburg street in an attack caught on video

An orthodox Jewish man was punched in the back of the head while walking down a Williamsburg street in an attack caught on video.

The victim, dressed in traditional Jewish clothing, was walking alone on Rodney Street at Marcy Avenue Tuesday evening when another man is seen on security footage sneaking up from behind and hitting him, nearly sending him to the pavement.

The seemingly unprovoked attack is being investigated by police to see if it was fueled by anti-Semitism.

Reports of anti-Semitic attacks have increased across the city, a cause for concern for Williamsburg residents.

Attack in Brooklyn Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

“It bothers me,” said Reuben Teller. “They should find him and prosecute him.”