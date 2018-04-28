Woman Hurt in Officer-Involved Shooting, Child Also Hospitalized: Source - NBC New York
Woman Hurt in Officer-Involved Shooting, Child Also Hospitalized: Source

By Adam Kuperstein

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Police investigate on Chestnut Avenue in Mamaroneck.

    What to Know

    • A woman has been hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Westchester County

    • The woman who was shot was believed to be the suspect in an investigation at a house in Mamaroneck

    • A 4-year-old child was taken to a hospital in White Plains in cardiac arrest

    A woman was hurt Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in Westchester County, a source told NBC New York. 

    The woman who was shot was believed to be the suspect in the investigation at a house on Chestnut Avenue in Mamaroneck, the source said. 

    A 4-year-old child was taken to a hospital in White Plains in cardiac arrest, the source said. 

