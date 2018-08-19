Off-Duty Officer Shoots Man in Wheelchair: Police

Police released the inset photo of a gun used in a shooting in East Flatbush.

An off-duty police officer shot a man in a wheelchair who was firing at a Brooklyn building where a party was going on inside early Sunday, the NYPD said.

The man in the wheelchair was struck once in the hip, police said. He was brought to Brookdale Hospital and was expected to survive his injuries.

The 30-year-old man was on 43rd Street in East Flatbush at about 4 a.m. when he started firing at a building where a party was going on near Church Avenue, police said.

The off-duty officer happened upon the scene and saw the shots being fired, police said. Then the officer fired at the man in the wheelchair.

The wheelchair-bound shooter has several prior arrests, police said.

The officer was being treated for tinnitus, which is a ringing in the ears.

The investigation is ongoing.