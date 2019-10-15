What to Know Another coastal storm could turn Wednesday's evening rush into a wet nightmare, with heavy rain expected to begin falling by late afternoon

The heavy rain moves out by midnight after dumping up to 2 inches of water in the city and more further north; Thursday sees gusty winds

The weather improves a bit leading into the weekend, with sunny skies forecast both Friday and Saturday amid highs in the low-to-mid 60s

Storm Team 4 is tracking the chance for heavy rain and strong winds Wednesday into Thursday, a coastal storm system threatening to dump up to 2 inches of rain in the city and more further north -- right as the evening rush gets underway.

The heaviest rain is expected to arrive during Wednesday's PM commute; it should taper off by midnight, but the rapid, torrential rainfall could expose vulnerable areas to flash flooding. Gusty winds follow Thursday, with Storm Team 4 predicting up to 50 mph gusts possible, mainly in spots east of the city.

Track the rain using our interactive radar below, and get the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Most of the day Wednesday should be dry, apart from some spotty showers -- and while the rain threat dissipates Thursday, temperatures are expected to fall into the high 50s, a near 10-degree drop from the day before.

Conditions improve leading into the weekend, with sunny skies and low-to-mid 60s forecast for Friday and Saturday and a bit warmer, though cloudier, weather expected on Sunday. The threat for more showers returns Monday.

Concerned about your commute? You can always stay on top of your ride with info from all your key transit sources below (remember to scroll down).