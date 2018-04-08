NY Sneakers Super-Fan, 5, Meets Halsey and Shops For Kicks

What to Know A 5-year-old girl from the Hudson Valley went on her favorite YouTube show about sneakers and got to meet singer Halsey

Luna Stracci went on the show after her dad posted a video of her on Twitter imagining her own version of the show in her family's garage

On the YouTube show, she picked out her favorite sneakers and presented Halsey with a signed drawing

A 5-year-old girl from the Hudson Valley got to fulfill two big wishes for her birthday: meeting singer Halsey and going on her favorite YouTube show about sneakers.

Luna Stracci is a big fan of the show Sneaker Shopping, in which Complex magazine’s Joe La Puma takes artists and athletes to sneaker stores around the U.S.

She was watching an episode featuring Halsey with her dad Joe Stracci when she got the idea to create her own version of the show in her family’s garage in Cold Spring, New York.

Joe Stracci tweeted at La Puma: “.@JLaPuma Made the mistake of watching a few Sneaker Shopping eps with my 4 year-old. Now she insists on us ‘making’ our own episodes. Have to do the whole thing—intro, stories, picking out what to buy. The @halsey ep blew her mind. Hope I’m doing you justice.”

La Puma responded: “She has to come to a taping soon!”

As did Halsey: “I will personally fund travel / accommodations / AND the cost of shoes for her episode.”





They worked together to make it happen: Luna, who loves female heroes and sneakers, got her very own episode of Sneaker Shopping, “Luna Stracci Goes Sneaker Shopping With Halsey.”

Halsey, who was on a multi-city tour, met La Puma, Luna and her dad at the sneaker shop Stadium Goods in Manhattan, where Luna, who recently celebrated her fifth birthday, selected her favorite sneakers like a true aficionado.

Luna explained how she got her dad to create their homespun version of Sneaker Shopping: “I asked him to just pretend we were filming our own sneaker show, so we did that.”

In the end, she picked out eight pairs of sneakers for $815.50: Nike LeBron Soldier XI; Nike Huarache Run SE; Vans Authentic; Vans Classic Slip On; Vans Old Skool; Vans SK8-Hi Zip; Vans Classic Slip On; and Air Jordan Spizike.

Halsey footed the bill for the sneakers and got a great present from Luna in return: a drawing signed by the young sneaker enthusiast herself.