Between the traffic and the expenses associated with having a car, driving is a necessary hassle for many people.

A recent study confirmed what many in New Jersey and New York hold to be true – driving is a major headache.

WalletHub took a look at the 100 largest cities in the country across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness to determine the best and worst cities to drive in. The key indicators ranged from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita. These key indicators were then divided into four separate rankings – cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety as well as access to vehicles and maintenance. The four individual ranks comprised the overall rank of a particular city.

Two of New Jersey’s largest cities placed among the worst -- with Newark actually being the worst in the tri-state by coming in at No. 96 out of 100, according to the study.

Newark’s overall ranking was due in part to its individual rankings. In regard to the cost of ownership and maintenance ranking, the city came in at No. 73, according to WalletHub. Meanwhile, in the traffic and infrastructure ranking, Newark placed at a horrible 97th place. In the safety ranking, Newark obtained a No. 84.

However, when it came to the access to vehicles and maintenance ranking, Newark obtained a lukewarm 26th place, according to the study.

New York City ranked much better, coming in at No. 92 overall – obtaining the 93rd spot when it comes to the cost of ownership and maintenance, a horrendous last spot (No. 100) in the traffic and infrastructure rank and an admirable 16th spot in the safety rank, WalletHub determined.

However, the Big Apple even came in at No. 3 in the access to vehicles and maintenance rank, according to the study.

Additionally, New York City appeared in individual categories, including being among the cities with the highest annual hours spent in congestion per auto commuter, the city with the third-lowest car theft rate, the city with the third-most auto-repair shops per capita, the city with the third-highest auto maintenance costs and the city with the highest parking rates, the study showed.

However, another New Jersey city managed to beat both Newark and New York City in the overall ranking.

WalletHub determined that Jersey City came in at No. 81 – scoring in 56th place when it came to cost of ownership and maintenance, 53rd place when it came to safety and 37th place in the access to vehicles and maintenance ranking. However, the city managed to score even worse than Newark in the traffic and infrastructure ranking, coming in at No. 98.

Additionally, Jersey City made an appearance in an individual category being the city with the second-fewest car washes per capita, according to WalletHub.

However, a city in New York scored the highest out of all New York and New Jersey cities.

Buffalo came in at at No. 52 overall – thanks to obtaining the 49th spot when it came to the cost of ownership and maintenance ranking, the 76th spot in both traffic and infrastructure as well as access to vehicles and maintenance, and the 33rd spot in safety.

To see the methodology used to compile the study and WalletHub’s complete list, click here.