News 4's I-Team has obtained horrifying new video from last month's bus crash inside the Lincoln Tunnel, a collision that injured dozens of people.

The video, obtained from New Jersey Transit, shows the moment of impact as one NJ Transit bus collided into another at the Manhattan-side entrance of the center tube of the Hudson River Crossing on May 18.

The footage shows the two bus drivers and the passengers reacting to the crash on that spring morning. The riders are seen flying into the air as the buses smack into each other.

"Oh my God," one passenger is heard screaming.

Thirty-two people were hurt in the crash. The collision sent all but one of the dozens of victims to the hospital, FDNY officials said. Eight of the 32 victims had serious injuries, but those were not believed to be life-threatening and the other injuries were minor.

FDNY says that 23 of those injured were transported to Bellevue Hospital, while the eight victims with serious injuries were taken to Lenox Hill and Mount Sinai.

Stephen Russo, FDNY deputy chief for EMS, said that the department used a specialized bus to transport dozens of injured victims at a time to local hospitals in order to not use all the ambulances in the area due to the high number of injuries reported.

According to NJ Transit, both buses originated out of New Jersey — one out of Wayne, the other out of Oradell.

One of the buses had 25 passengers on board, while there were 37 on board the other.

Port Authority Police Department said at the time it was investigating the incident.

"We're going to conduct investigation which involves reviewing video tape and speaking and taking statements from the drivers and rest of patients," Raymond Bryant, the deputy chief for the Port Authority Police, said.

