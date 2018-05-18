The accident happened at the entrance to the center tube. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Two buses collided at the Manhattan-side entrance of the center tube of the Lincoln Tunnel, FDNY officials say. At least 34 people reported injured.

Port Authority says that one NJ Transit bus rear-ended another in the center tube around 9:50 a.m., which resulted in minor injuries, but no critical injuries.

According to NJ Transit both buses originated out of New Jersey — one out of Wayne, the other out of Oradell.

One of the buses had 25 passengers on board, while there were 37 on board the other.

The buses are currently out of the tunnel and on the New York side, NJ Transit says.

Port Authority Police Department is investigating the incident, but says the Lincoln Tunnel is fully operational.

Story developing.