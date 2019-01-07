What to Know An ice skating instructor in New Jersey is accused of sexual contact with a child, prosecutors announced Monday

Andrew Lavrik, 32, of Hackensack, was charged with one count of criminal sexual contact and one count of endangering the welfare of a child

Charges stem from a report the Edgewater PD received on Dec. 10, 2018 alleging Lavrik engaged in inappropriate conduct with minor

An ice skating instructor in New Jersey is accused of sexual contact with a child, prosecutors announced Monday.

Andrew Lavrik, 32, of Hackensack, was charged with one count of criminal sexual contact and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges stem from a report the Edgewater Police Department received on Dec. 10, 2018 alleging Lavrik engaged in inappropriate conduct with a minor the previous month. He was arrested Thursday.

Attorney information for Lavrik was not immediately known.

It is unclear if the alleged victim was one of his ice skating students.