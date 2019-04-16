New Jersey Councilman Arrested for Violating Restraining Order: Source - NBC New York
New Jersey Councilman Arrested for Violating Restraining Order: Source

Councilman Luis Velez, who represents the 5th Ward, was arrested outside of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, a law enforcement source said

By Brian Thompson

Published 15 minutes ago

    Councilman Luis Velez.

    What to Know

    • A Paterson councilman was arrested for allegedly violating a temporary restraining order taken out by his wife, a source said

    • Councilman Luis Velez, who represents the 5th Ward, was arrested outside of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, according to the source

    • Velez allegedly violated the temporary order by threatening his wife in a phone conversation with a third person

    A Paterson councilman was arrested and issued a summons for allegedly violating a temporary restraining order taken out by his wife, a law enforcement source said.

    Councilman Luis Velez, who represents the 5th Ward, was arrested outside of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, according to the source.

    Velez was issued a summons and released for violating a temporary restraining order by allegedly threatening his wife in a phone conversation with a third person, the source said.

    The person Velez had been speaking with passed his alleged threat on to her, according to the source.

    Both Velez and his wife have restraining orders against each other from past disputes, the source said.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

