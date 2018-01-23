A woman was shot in the head and her 19-year-old son was hit in the shoulder by a Christmas Day shooter on Staten Island. Erica Byfield reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

What to Know Police got a call about the shooting near Highview Avenue and Fillmore Street on Staten Island shortly after 3 p.m. on Christmas Day

Police sources say the motive to the shooting is unknown, and the gunfire may be a case of mistaken identity

Police said the alleged shooter has been identified as 30-year-old Nadia Williams

New clues have emerged in the Christmas Day shooting of a mother and her teenage son on Staten Island in a possible case of mistaken identity, police said Tuesday.

The woman who police say shot the 42-year-old mother and her 19-year-old son is Nadia Williams, 30. Officials said she opened fire on the two victims as they sat in a parked car in St. George. Police say they are still looking for her.

The woman was shot in the head and the teen was hit in the shoulder by the shooter who stepped out of a black SUV and unleashed a hail of bullets on their blue Nissan Sentra.

Police sources said the gunfire may have been a case of mistaken identity.

The mother and son, who have not been identified, survived the shooting.

