Nas Is Opening a Location of His Chicken and Waffles Restaurant in the Neighborhood Where He Grew Up

By Ashley Serianni

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    Nas is bringing chicken and waffles to the Queens neighborhood where he grew up. 

    The rapper, whose real name is Nasir Jones, announced this week that he and partner John Seymour will open a location of their New York City eatery Sweet Chick in the Hunters Point sectino of Long Island City.

    It's about a dozen blocks from the Queensbridge Houses, where the "Illmatic" rapper grew up and got his start.

    This will be the restaurant's fifth location and will pay homage to Nas' jazz musician father, including a new private back room inspired by Harlem jazz clubs, where chicken and waffles originated.

    Sweet Chick is also opening a kiosk in Citi Field, serving its food to fans at games.

    Visit the website for more information on the restaurant.

