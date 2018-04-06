NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 22: Recording artist Nas performs at JennAir's "Unbound: The After Party" at Capitale on March 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Jenn-Air )

Nas is bringing chicken and waffles to the Queens neighborhood where he grew up.

The rapper, whose real name is Nasir Jones, announced this week that he and partner John Seymour will open a location of their New York City eatery Sweet Chick in the Hunters Point sectino of Long Island City.

It's about a dozen blocks from the Queensbridge Houses, where the "Illmatic" rapper grew up and got his start.

This will be the restaurant's fifth location and will pay homage to Nas' jazz musician father, including a new private back room inspired by Harlem jazz clubs, where chicken and waffles originated.

Sweet Chick is also opening a kiosk in Citi Field, serving its food to fans at games.

Visit the website for more information on the restaurant.