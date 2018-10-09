The hero NYPD officers who saved the baby boy on the subway

Two NYPD officers are reflecting on how they saved a baby when he stopped breathing on the subway in Brooklyn Monday night.

The 1-year-old boy's father cried out for help around 7:30 p.m. Monday when he realized his son had stopped breathing at the Franklin Avenue station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Officers Charles Edwards and Damion Graham were first on scene, and they started CPR. They helped rush the boy named Amir to the hospital, where he started to breathe again and cry.

The officers said it was the best sound they ever heard.

Police say it appears the baby suffered from high fever and seizure, and he's expected to make a full recovery. The baby's mom told News 4 over the phone her heart is full of gratitude and praise for the officers.