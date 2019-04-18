NYPD Officer Shot in the Arm in Washington Heights: Police

Citizen video shows the scene where an officer was reported shot Thursday afternoon. (Published 22 minutes ago)

A police officer who was shot in the arm in Washington Heights Thursday is expected to survive, the NYPD and law enforcement sources said.

The plainclothes anti-crime officer was shot in the vicinity of West 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to police and the sources.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was also shot and is in critical condition, a senior law enforcement official said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.