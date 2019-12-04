Police are looking for suspects in connection with a deadly sucker punch in Brighton Beach. Erica Byfield reports.

Police say the man they were looking for who allegedly punched a random victim in the head near the beach in Brooklyn this past summer -- leaving him to die on the street -- was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Kyle Gulino, 22 and of Brooklyn, was arrested around 6 p.m. and charged with manslaughter, according to police.

Gulino is charged in connection to an incident that took place July 9 around 5:45 p.m. in which cops responding to a 911 call about an attack near Riegelman Boardwalk East and Brighton 6th Street found 52-year-old Dimitry Goldfarb lying on the ground with trauma to his head. He eventually died at a hospital.

Goldfarb was attacked just outside his own home, apparently at random, and cops say the suspect ran off with an unidentified woman north on Brighton 6th Street.

Man With Orange Chair Wanted in Deadly Punch Attack

Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. (Published Friday, July 19, 2019)

Attorney information for Gulino was not immediately known.