What to Know A 52-year-old Brooklyn man died after being randomly punched in the head not far from his home July 9, authorities say

He was identified as Dimitry Goldfarb and lived on Brighton 6th Street

Police are looking for a man with an orange chair who allegedly punched a random victim in the head near the beach in Brooklyn earlier this month, leaving him to die on the street, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call about an attack near Riegelman Boardwalk East and Brighton 6th Street found 52-year-old Dimitry Goldfarb lying on the ground with trauma to his head. He eventually died at a hospital. Goldfarb was attacked July 9 just outside his own home, apparently at random, and cops say the suspect ran off with an unidentified woman north on Brighton 6th Street.

Police released surveillance video that shows the suspect shirtless on the street with an orange chair, though there was no information about the chair possibly being used in the attack.

