Man With Orange Chair Wanted in Deadly Punch Near Brooklyn Beach - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Live Radar, Sky Cams, Heat Updates
logo_nyc_2x

Man With Orange Chair Wanted in Deadly Punch Near Brooklyn Beach

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man With Orange Chair Wanted in Deadly Punch Attack

    Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A 52-year-old Brooklyn man died after being randomly punched in the head not far from his home July 9, authorities say

    • He was identified as Dimitry Goldfarb and lived on Brighton 6th Street

    • Police released surveillance video of the suspect. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Police are looking for a man with an orange chair who allegedly punched a random victim in the head near the beach in Brooklyn earlier this month, leaving him to die on the street, authorities say.

    Cops responding to a 911 call about an attack near Riegelman Boardwalk East and Brighton 6th Street found 52-year-old Dimitry Goldfarb lying on the ground with trauma to his head. He eventually died at a hospital. Goldfarb was attacked July 9 just outside his own home, apparently at random, and cops say the suspect ran off with an unidentified woman north on Brighton 6th Street.

    Police released surveillance video that shows the suspect shirtless on the street with an orange chair, though there was no information about the chair possibly being used in the attack.

    Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Mother, Child Caught on Camera Stealing Package in NJ

    [NY] Mother, Child Caught on Camera Stealing Package in NJ

    A shocking video of what appears to be a mother and her child stealing a package off a front porch in Hoboken surfaced on social media. Michael George reports.

    (Published Friday, July 19, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us