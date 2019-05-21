NYPD Asks For Help in 'Heinous' Subway Attack Mystery

What to Know An attack on a person aboard a subway train has prompted NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea to ask the public for help

WARNING: The footage is violent and some viewers may find it disturbing.

An attack on a person aboard a subway train has prompted NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea to ask the public for help identifying the person or people responsible.

In a tweet, Shea asked the public for assistance in gathering information and identifying the responsible party in the "heinous attack" on the unidentified person aboard an MTA subway car.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York the video of a man, apparently being repeatedly punched aboard a NYC subway train, was sent to the NYPD anonymously by a concerned passenger.

It is unclear if the person who sent it to them is the person who actually shot it.

No victim has come forward as yet and there are no suspects. Police can’t say when or where the incident took place.

They have put the video out on social media to solicit tips that may lead them to both the victim and the suspect or suspects responsible.

In the disturbing video, the victim is seen being kicked and punched in the face inside what appears to be a subway car. Although the video has no audio, the victim can be seen bloodied, sitting down and cornered in a subway car seat while being hit.

Shea urges anyone with information on the incident to contact the NYPD at 800-577-TIPS.