Video Shows Burglars Breaking Into Queens Apartment

Home security video captured clear images of two men breaking into a Queens apartment and taking $6,500 worth of valuables, and police are asking for the public's help tracking them down.

The suspects entered the home in Whitestone using a rear door just before 1 p.m., according to police. They took handbags and cash, then ran away.

One of the individuals wanted for questioning was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. The other individual was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black baseball cap and dark pants. Both suspects appear to be around 25 to 35 years old.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIP (8477) or go to nypdcrimestoppers.com