What to Know The treat for rain and storms lingers around the tri-state through Sunday as a wacky weather pattern grips the region, Storm Team 4 says

A warm front will heat most of the area into the 70s on Thursday, but Friday will be cooler and possibly more damp as a cold front pushes in

Rain is possible again on Saturday, but Sunday looks like it is going to be a washout before skies brighten and the area dries out on Monday

The seesaw weather pattern that has been gripping the tri-state this week will continue into the weekend, with a chance for storms every day along with a wacky warm front that could send temps soaring into the 70s a day after May got off to a March-like start.

Storm Team 4 says showers and storms are possible every day from Thursday through Sunday, with the weekend ending with a washout.

Track the rain below using the interactive radar.

The dense fog is expected to clear Thursday morning, but skies will stay mostly cloudy all day long, forecasters said. There is a chance for rain, especially in the afternoon, as a warm front remains in the area.

Most of the tri-state will see highs in the 70s Thursday, but temperatures are highly dependent on the exact location of the wacky front. Areas close to the Long Island Sound and Atlantic Ocean, however, could stay in the 60s or upper 50s.

Storm Team 4 says there is a better chance for rain on Friday, with showers in the morning and a storm in the afternoon, as a cold front passes through. It’ll be cooler as well, with a gusty breeze and highs in the mid-60s in the Big Apple.

Showers are possible again on Saturday, and Sunday unfortunately looks to be a wash out before the region begins to brighten up and dry out on Monday.

