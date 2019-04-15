What to Know A New York City public school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, the NYPD said

Daniel Santiago, who teaches at P.S. 244 in East Flatbush, was arrested and charged with first-degree sex abuse, police said

The alleged abuse took place at the school between February and April of this year, according to police

A New York City public school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, the NYPD said.

Daniel Santiago, who teaches at P.S. 244 in East Flatbush, was arrested and charged with first-degree sex abuse and acting in a manner to injure a child under the age of 17 on Monday, police said.

The alleged abuse took place at the school between February and April of this year, according to police.

The 29-year-old allegedly touched the girl’s buttocks, genitals and chest, police said.

Santiago’s attorney information wasn’t immediately available Monday.

News 4 has reached out to the city’s Department of Education for comment.