A New York City public school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, the NYPD said.
Daniel Santiago, who teaches at P.S. 244 in East Flatbush, was arrested and charged with first-degree sex abuse and acting in a manner to injure a child under the age of 17 on Monday, police said.
The alleged abuse took place at the school between February and April of this year, according to police.
The 29-year-old allegedly touched the girl’s buttocks, genitals and chest, police said.
Santiago’s attorney information wasn’t immediately available Monday.
News 4 has reached out to the city’s Department of Education for comment.