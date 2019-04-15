NYC Teacher Arrested for Sexually Abusing 11-Year-Old Girl: Cops - NBC New York
NYC Teacher Arrested for Sexually Abusing 11-Year-Old Girl: Cops

The alleged abuse took place at the school between February and April of this year, according to police

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    NBC Connecticut

    A New York City public school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, the NYPD said.

    Daniel Santiago, who teaches at P.S. 244 in East Flatbush, was arrested and charged with first-degree sex abuse and acting in a manner to injure a child under the age of 17 on Monday, police said.

    The alleged abuse took place at the school between February and April of this year, according to police.

    The 29-year-old allegedly touched the girl’s buttocks, genitals and chest, police said.

    Santiago’s attorney information wasn’t immediately available Monday.

    News 4 has reached out to the city’s Department of Education for comment.

