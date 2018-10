School classroom with school desks and blackboard in Japanese high school; Shutterstock ID 356921618

Police say a New York City teacher has been arrested, accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student in class last Friday.

Jose Garcia, 50, allegedly pulled a chair out from under the student and then pushed the student against a wall using a desk, police say.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and assault.

It's not clear which school the incident took place. A message has been left with the Department of Education.