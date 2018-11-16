More than 3 million Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving this year, according to recent study, and 83 percent of hosts plan on prepping the entire Thanksgiving feast with no help. If cooking a homemade feast isn’t your ideal way of giving thanks, there are several NYC restaurants that are offering a full Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings for you and your family.

Virgil’s Real BBQ

Times Square

This Times Square restaurant includes an 18-pound smoked turkey with sides like sausage and pecan stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread, sweet potatoes, candied Brussel sprouts and more. The meal serves eight people and will be offered for $249.99. The restaurant will also offer a selection of desserts, like apple, pecan and pumpkin pie.

DaDong

Midtown

Head to DaDong for a Chinese inspired Thanksgiving. The restaurant will offer three special menus at different price points that can accommodate groups of two to eight. All three menus feature roasted duck and pumpkin soup. The menus include items like champagne glazed vine tomatoes, egg custards, and king crab. See their full menu here.

Green Fig

Hell's Kitchen

For $49 a person, guests can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with a Mediterranean twist. The menu features pumpkin soup, short rib with apple or cinnamon gravy, turkey, osso buco with mushroom couscous and pork chops, among other things. Save room for dessert, like pumpkin cheesecake and Green Fig’s signature Morrocan donuts.

Carmine’s

Midtown

Put an Italian twist on your Thanksgiving feast with dine-in and take-out options. The restaurant will serve an 18 pound roasted turkey stuffed with sausage and sage stuffing, along with classic sides like sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows and mashed potatoes with giblet gravy. Carmine’s Thanksgiving meal serves six to eight people and will be offered at both NYC locations for $274.95, as well as take-out for $259.95.

Akrotiri

Astoria

New Yorkers looking to escape the chaos of the city can head to Astoria for a Mediterranean-inspired three-course Thanksgiving meal for $49 per person. Guests can choose from butternut bisque, Greek salad, or salmon carpaccio salad for starters. Main course options include turkey with buttermilk mashed potatoes or roasted pork leg with lemon potatoes. Dessert includes a traditional Baklava or pumpkin pie.

Good Enough to Eat

Upper West Side

The all-American restaurant offers a fixed menu for dine-in and takeout. Their starters include a tomato basil soup and apple stuffing. Their main course includes a turkey and sides like maple orange mashed potatoes and roasted Brussel sprouts. For dessert, the restaurant is offering their signature homemade pumpkin, pecan, chocolate pecan, or cranberry pies. The meal is priced at $59 per person for adults, and $29.50 for children under 12.

The Flying Fisherman

Upper West Side

Get your seafood fix and begin your meal with starters like Manhattan smoked trout chowder with toasted chestnuts. As a main course, guests can choose between four options: turkey with cranberry Brussels sprouts, grilled branzino served with honey roasted carrots, braised short ribs with four-cheese polenta, or pumpkin risotto with crème fraiche. Finish it off with a select choice of pies. The complete meal is $39 per person and $19 per person for children under 12.

Leuca at The William Vale

Brooklyn

Enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner with a breathtaking view of the Manhattan skyline. The William Vale restaurant features a four-course menu for $95 a person and $40 for children 12 and under. Notable dishes include roasted turkey topped with a cranberry mostarda, smoked beets with pistachio and a ricotta salata and apple crostata topped with a pine nut gelato.

Kingside

Midtown

Head to Kingside, located in the Viceroy Central Park, for a decadent meal including sweet potato soup, roasted turkey, acorn squash lasagnette and pumpkin cheesecake mouse.

Irvington

Gramercy Park

Enjoy your Thanksgiving meal in the heart of Union Square at Irvington. The menu includes dishes such as acorn squash lasagnette and rotisserie turkey as a main, and pumpkin cheesecake mousse for dessert.

Beauty & Essex

Lower East Side

Beauty & Essex, the LES pawn shop restaurant filled with vintage treasures, will be serving delectable offerings for Thanksgiving including sweet potato tortellini, clementine and rosemary spiked cranberry sauce and butternut squash pierogi.

The Ribbon Uptown

Upper West Side

Located in the Upper West Side, The Ribbon’s industrial décor is the uptown local joint with a global feel. The restaurant will feature a thanksgiving dinner with roasted butternut squash quinoa to start, rotisserie turkey and apple donuts for dessert.

Hudson’s

Hell's Kitchen

Experience Thanksgiving on a boat overlooking the Hudson River. If you’ve got dinner plans already, head to the seaport for lunch where guests can experience a Thanksgiving buffet featuring sliced shoulder tenderloin and rum raisin glazed smoked ham. For dinner, the boat will be serving pumpkin risotto to start, turkey and short rib as a main plate, and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert.