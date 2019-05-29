NYC Mom Faces Murder Charge in Death of Baby Who Ingested Heroin and Fentanyl - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

NYC Mom Faces Murder Charge in Death of Baby Who Ingested Heroin and Fentanyl

    What to Know

    • The mother of the 1-year-old Bronx boy who died in December after having ingested heroin and fentanyl was arrested for murder

    • Daira Santana-Gonzales, 23, was arrested Friday on a charge of murder in the second degree

    • Authorities say 1-year-old Darwin Gonzalez-Santana was found unconscious in a cab outside in the Bronx on Dec. 27, 2018

    The mother of the 1-year-old Bronx boy who died in December after having ingested heroin and fentanyl was arrested for murder.

    Daira Santana-Gonzales, 23, was arrested Friday on a charge of murder in the second degree.

    Authorities say 1-year-old Darwin Gonzalez-Santana was found unconscious in a cab outside 1880 University Place in the Bronx on Dec. 27, 2018.

    CPR was administered and the boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    The boy had no obvious signs of trauma. In March, police deemed his death a homicide after the medical examiner found traces of the narcotics in the boy's system.

    Police say large quantities of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl were found in the child's home.

    Attorney information for the mother was not immediately clear.

