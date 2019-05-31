NYC is One Step Closer to Saying Goodbye to MetroCards as MTA Starts Rolling Out OMNY Tap-and-Go Payment System - NBC New York
NYC is One Step Closer to Saying Goodbye to MetroCards as MTA Starts Rolling Out OMNY Tap-and-Go Payment System

By Tracie Strahan

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • On Friday, starting at noon, the MTA will launch the OMNY tap-and-go payment system in certain areas

    • The electronic readers will be rolling out at 16 subway stations from Grand Central to Barclays Center as well as on buses in Staten Island

    • However, if you have a MetroCard, don't throw it out yet -- because it won't be phased out immediately until 2023

    It's time to start saying goodbye to the MetroCard.

    On Friday, starting at noon, the MTA will launch the OMNY tap-and-go payment system in certain areas.

    The electronic readers will be rolling out at 16 stations -- from Grand Central to the Barclays Center on the 4, 5 and 6 subway lines, as well as buses on Staten Island.

    This is part of the MTA's system modernization Plan. They say the technology is aimed at making the commute faster and more convenient.

    In order to use the OMNY system -- which stands for One Metro New York -- riders will need a contactless bank card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or a mobile wallet.

    Initially, for this rollout it will only be offered for full fare pay per ride fares. It will not be used for unlimited passes or reduced fares.

    However, if you have a MetroCard, don't throw it out yet -- because it won't be phased out immediately until 2023.

