What to Know Premium Foods USA, Inc., a Woodside, NY establishment and importer, is recalling about 76,025 pounds of various Siluriformes fish products

The recall is for a lack of import re-inspection into the United States, the USDA said

Siluriformes fish products were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar to the United States on dates from March 2018 through March 2019

The Woodside, New York-based company, Premium Foods USA, Inc., is recalling about 76,025 pounds of various Siluriformes fish products for a lack of import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.

The products were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar, countries ineligible to export Siluriformes fish product to the United States, according to the FSIS.

The Siluriformes fish products were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar to the United States on various dates from March 26, 2018 through March 8, 2019, the FSIS says. They were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. For a complete list of the recalled products, click here.

Although a recall has been issued, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the FSIS.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the FSIS says.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Premium Foods USA, Inc. at info@premiumfoods.us.